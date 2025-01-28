Raiders Interviewing DL Coach Rob Leonard For DC Opening

Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Raiders are interviewing DL coach Rob Leonard for their DC opening.

Reed adds Las Vegas has requested a DC interview with Seahawks DB coach Karl Scott as well.

After hiring HC Pete Carroll, the Raiders have begun their search to fill out the rest of the coaching staff.

Leonard got his first NFL coaching job with the Giants in 2013 as a defensive assistant. He was promoted to assistant DL coach for the 2017 season and moved to assistant LB coach in 2018.

Miami hired Leonard in 2019 where he served until 2021 working as the LB coach, assistant DL coach and OLB coach. He moved to Baltimore for 2022 as the OLB coach and joined the Raiders in 2023 where he has remained since.