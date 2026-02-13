Raiders Interviewing Seahawks Safeties Coach Jeff Howard For DC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders will interview Seahawks safeties coach Jeff Howard on Saturday for their defensive coordinator job.

New Raiders HC Klint Kubiak has obvious ties to Howard from their time together in Seattle and even dating back to when they were with the Vikings.

Howard, 43, began his coaching career back in 2007 as a high school assistant coach. He was hired by Texas Tech as their assistant offensive line in 2011.

Howard was hired by the Vikings as a defensive assistant for the 2013 season. He spent seven years in that role before taking jobs with the Browns and Chargers.

The Seahawks hired Howard in 2024 as their safeties coach.