Raiders Make Five Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders made a series of roster moves on Saturday for Week 7, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Raiders released WR Albert Wilson .

. Raiders activated DB Anthony Averett from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Raiders elevated DB Javelin Guidry and WR D.J. Turner to their active roster.

and WR to their active roster. Raiders released WR Tyron Johnson from their practice squad.

Wilson, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2014. He finished the final year of a three-year, $1,540,000 contract before returning to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins signed Wilson in 2018 to a three-year, $24 million contract that included $14.45 million guaranteed. Wilson, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, was set to make a base salary of $3 million with $1 million available in incentives in 2020 that was pushed to 2021.

He signed on with the Vikings in June but was cut loose after a couple of months. The Raiders later added him tot heir practice squad before promoting him in recent weeks.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and caught 25 passes for 213 yards receiving and no touchdowns.