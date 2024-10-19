Raiders Make Three Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed WR Alex Bachman to the active roster.

Additionally, the Raiders have activated TE Justin Shorter and WR Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad for Week 7.

Bachman, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April 2021. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams. However, Los Angeles waived Bachman with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement.

Bachman had worked out with the Giants back in November 2021 and he caught on with their practice squad late in the season. Bachman returned to New York on a futures deal but was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason.

He bounced on and off the Giants’ practice squad in 2022 before catching on with the Texans in 2022. Houston signed him to a futures deal in January but cut him loose in April 2024.

Bachman signed with the Raiders in May but was among the final roster cuts after training camp. He re-signed with the practice squad shortly after and has been elevated multiple times this year.

For his career, Bachman has appeared in four games and recorded four kick returns for 94 yards (23.5 YPR) and one punt return for 16 yards.