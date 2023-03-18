Raiders Met With QB Blaine Gabbert

According to Field Yates, the Raiders hosted free agent QB Blaine Gabbert on a visit Saturday.

This is the first reported interest in Gabbert since the free agent market opened.

Gabbert, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2010. After three years in Jacksonville, he was traded to the 49ers in return for a sixth-round pick back in March of 2014.

Gabbert played out the final year of his two-year, $4 million contract before eventually signing on with the Cardinals. The Titans added Gabbert on a two-year contract worth $4 million but he was released after one season.

From there, the Buccaneers signed Gabbert to a one-year deal for the 2019 season and he returned to Tampa Bay on three consecutive one-year contracts.

In 2021, Gabbert appeared in 6 games and completed seven passes on 11 attempts (63.6 percent) for 67 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.