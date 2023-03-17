Raiders Officially Sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve officially signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a contract.

Feels great, baby!! We have signed unrestricted free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo » https://t.co/HevGaBSghE pic.twitter.com/KnwLZ9Ymem — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 17, 2023

Garoppolo reportedly receives a three-year, $67.5 million deal that includes $34 million guaranteed from the Raiders.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He is set to be a free agent this offseason after playing out the final year of his deal and made a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause.

In 2022, Garoppolo appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.