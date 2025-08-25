Raiders OL Jackson Powers-Johnson In Line To Start At RG Week 1

Per Vincent Bonsignore, Raiders HC Pete Carroll said OL Jackson Powers-Johnson is on target to start at right guard in Week 1.

Powers-Johnson, 22, was a second-round pick to the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He signed a four-year, $8,767,762 rookie deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $1,193,535 in 2025.

In 2024, Powers-Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Raiders with 14 starts and posted a 63.9 PFF grade, good for 58th out of 136 guards.