Raiders Place CB Rock Ya-Sin On Injured Reserve

According to Field Yates, the Raiders have placed CB Rock Ya-Sin on the injured reserve.

Ya-Sin, 26, was the No. 34 overall pick by the Colts out of Temple in 2019. He transferred to Temple for his senior year from Presbyterian College. He is in the final year of a four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

The Raiders acquired Ya-Sin from the Colts back in March in exchange for DE Yannick Ngakoue.

In 2022, Ya-Sin appeared in 11 games and recorded 45 tackles and seven pass defenses.