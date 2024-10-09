Raiders Place DT Christian Wilkins On IR, Sign DT Marquan McCall

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have placed DT Christian Wilkins on injured reserve.

They also announced the signing of DT Marquan McCall to the practice squad.

Wilkins is out indefinitely after having surgery on his foot. By going on injured reserve, he’ll miss at least four games but it sounds like it will be more.

Wilkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, $15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus and played out the deal.

He made a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option. Las Vegas signed him to a four-year, $110 million deal including $84.75 million guaranteed in March.

In 2024, Wilkins appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.

McCall, 25, went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2022 before catching on with the Panthers and making their 53-man roster as a rookie.

Carolina cut him loose last August and he was claimed by the Patriots, but failed on his entry physical and cut loose again. He caught on with the Raiders later in the season.

Las Vegas re-signed McCall to a futures deal but waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, McCall appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 15 tackles.