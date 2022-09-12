Raiders Placing CB Anthony Averett On IR

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they are placing CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve with a broken thumb.

#Raiders roster moves: – Claimed CB Javelin Guidry via waivers from Arizona – Placed CB Anthony Averett on the Reserve/Injured list — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) September 12, 2022

Averett needs surgery and will miss about a month of action, making him a candidate for short-term injured reserve. Players on IR must miss a minimum of four weeks.

Averett, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

In 2021, Averett appeared in 14 games for the Ravens. He tallied 54 total tackles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended.