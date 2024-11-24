Raiders QB Gardner Minshew Out For Season With Broken Collarbone

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Raiders QB Gardner Minshew suffered a broken collarbone during Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

Minshew will miss the remainder of the 2024 season and be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce told reporters that Minshew’s injury didn’t look good and that they might be able to activate Aidan O’Connell from injured reserve.

However, they’re in a tough spot at quarterback either way. Desmond Ridder could possibly get a start, depending on how things play out.

Minshew, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts for the 2023 season before signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders back in March to compete for their starting job.

In 2024, Gardner Minshew has appeared in nine games and made eight starts for the Raiders, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,783 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.