Raiders Re-Sign RFA C Jordan Meredith & ERFA DE Charles Snowden

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed restricted free agent C Jordan Meredith and exclusive rights free agent DE Charles Snowden, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Meredith, 28, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky. However, he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Meredith later signed a futures contract with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Las Vegas opted to release before the start of the 2022 season.

He bounced on and off of the team’s practice squad before remaining on the active roster for the entire 2023 season. The Raiders signed Meredith to a one-year deal for the 2024 season and again for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Meredith appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and made 11 starts at guard.

Snowden, 27, was a three-year starter at Virginia and earned second-team All-ACC honors in his final season. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chicago waived Snowden coming out of the preseason but re-signed him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal for 2022 but was again cut in September.

Snowden caught on with the Buccaneers in November 2022 but was released after training camp in 2023. He then signed with the Raiders practice squad in December 2023 and stuck around on the practice squad after signing a futures deal and being released following camp.

Snowden was signed to the Raiders’ active roster and spent the 2024 season on the 53-man roster.

He re-signed with Las Vegas last off-season.

In 2025, Snowden appeared in 15 games for the Raiders making nine starts and recorded 28 total tackles, two passes defended and three sacks.