Raiders Re-Signed DT Thomas Booker IV

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they re-signed DT Thomas Booker IV to a contract extension on Tuesday.

We have re-signed DT Thomas Booker IV. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/4WnGyQ3ekc pic.twitter.com/EZNvOg0sq6 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 17, 2026

Booker, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Stanford. Houston signed him to a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

He was cut by the Texans coming out of the preseason in 2023 and caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad. Philadelphia signed him to a futures deal in January 2024 and traded him to the Raiders in August of last year. Las Vegas tendered him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Booker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 44 tackles, one tackle for loss, five pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.