Raiders Request Interview With Chargers Asst. GM Chad Alexander

The Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Chargers Assistant General Manager Chad Alexander for their vacant General Manager position, according to Ian Rapoport.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Raiders’ GM job:

Bucs assistant GM John Spytek

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White (Requested)

(Requested) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander (Requested)

Alexander started his executive career with the Ravens as a Player Personnel Assistant back in 1999. He held that role until 2003 before being promoted to Area Scout. From there, he held the role of Assistant Director of Player Personnel until 2019.

The Jets hired him as Director of Player Personnel in 2019 and was there until this past offseason when he accepted a role as Assistant General Manager for the Chargers.