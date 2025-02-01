Raiders Retaining DL Coach Rob Leonard

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are retaining DL coach Rob Leonard and adding run-game coordinator to his responsibilities.

It seemed like the Raiders could be in store for significant coaching in terms of their coaching staff after firing Antonio Pierce this offseason.

However, new Raiders HC Pete Carroll has opted to retain Leonard along with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in what’s likely an attempt to maintain continuity in terms of their defensive coaching staff.

Leonard actually interviewed for the Raiders’ defensive coordinator job.

Leonard got his first NFL coaching job with the Giants in 2013 as a defensive assistant. He was promoted to assistant DL coach for the 2017 season and moved to assistant LB coach in 2018.

Miami hired Leonard in 2019 where he served until 2021 working as the LB coach, assistant DL coach and OLB coach. He moved to Baltimore for 2022 as the OLB coach and joined the Raiders in 2023 where he has remained since.