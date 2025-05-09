Raiders Sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed 15 undrafted free agents on Friday.

The full list includes:

SMU DT Tank Booker Georgia Southern T Dominic Boyd Arkansas S Hudson Clark Virginia Tech T Parker Clements Old Dominion TE Pat Conroy Kansas CB Mello Dotson Illinois WR Zakhari Franklin Iowa State C Jarrod Hufford USC CB John Humphrey Baylor LB Matt Jones Minnesota DE Jah Joyner Baylor DT Treven Ma’ae Towson TE Carter Runyon USC CB Greedy Vance Indiana LB Jailin Walker

Dotson, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 149th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Daytona Beach, Florida. He committed to Kansas and spent five years there, earning Second Team All-American honors in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Dotson appeared in 53 games and recorded 177 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, 37 passes defended and 12 interceptions.