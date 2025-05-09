Raiders Sign Fourth-Round WR Dont’e Thornton Jr

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round WR Dont’e Thornton Jr to a rookie deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Signed 2 58 Jack Bech WR 3 68 Darien Porter CB 3 98 Caleb Rogers OT Signed 3 99 Charles Grant OT Signed 4 108 Dont’e Thornton WR Signed 4 135 Tonka Hemingway DT Signed 6 180 JJ Pegues DT Signed 6 213 Tommy Mellott WR Signed 6 215 Cam Miller QB Signed 7 222 Cody Lindenberg LB Signed

Thornton, 22, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and transferred to the Volunteers after spending two years at Oregon. He led the entire FBS with 25.42 yards per catch in 2024.

He was a four-star recruit and the seventh-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Raiders used the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round on Thornton. They’re projected to sign Thornton to a four-year, $5,248,944 contract that includes a $1,048,944 signing bonus.

During his college career, Thornton appeared in 47 games and recorded 65 receptions for 1,426 yards (21.94 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.