Raiders Sign Fourth-Round WR Dont’e Thornton Jr

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round WR Dont’e Thornton Jr to a rookie deal.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|6
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Signed
|2
|58
|Jack Bech
|WR
|3
|68
|Darien Porter
|CB
|3
|98
|Caleb Rogers
|OT
|Signed
|3
|99
|Charles Grant
|OT
|Signed
|4
|108
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|Signed
|4
|135
|Tonka Hemingway
|DT
|Signed
|6
|180
|JJ Pegues
|DT
|Signed
|6
|213
|Tommy Mellott
|WR
|Signed
|6
|215
|Cam Miller
|QB
|Signed
|7
|222
|Cody Lindenberg
|LB
|Signed
Thornton, 22, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and transferred to the Volunteers after spending two years at Oregon. He led the entire FBS with 25.42 yards per catch in 2024.
He was a four-star recruit and the seventh-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.
The Raiders used the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round on Thornton. They’re projected to sign Thornton to a four-year, $5,248,944 contract that includes a $1,048,944 signing bonus.
During his college career, Thornton appeared in 47 games and recorded 65 receptions for 1,426 yards (21.94 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.
