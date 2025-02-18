Raiders Sign WR Kyle Philips

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed WR Kyle Philips to a contract on Tuesday.

#Raiders roster move: – Signed WR Kyle Philips — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) February 19, 2025

Philips, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans out of UCLA in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when Tennessee waived him with an injury designation back in August.

He signed on with the Eagles’ practice squad in September.

In 2023, Philips appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded 15 receptions for 181 yards (12.1 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also recorded four punt returns for 23 yards.