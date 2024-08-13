Raiders Signing QB Nathan Peterman, Waiving WR Keelan Doss

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders are signing QB Nathan Peterman and waiving WR Keelan Doss to make room on the roster.

Peterman, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas on a one-year deal in 2021 but was released late in the season and bounced on and off the practice squad. The Bears signed him in 2022 and promoted him to the active roster in November.

Chicago re-signed him, once again, last March and he bounced on and off the roster a few times last season. New Orleans signed him back in March of 2024 but opted to release him in August.

In 2022, Peterman appeared in three games for the Bears and completed 56 percent of his passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also recorded two rushing attempts for seven yards (3.5 YPC).