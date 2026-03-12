Raiders Signing WR Dareke Young

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Seahawks WR Dareke Young to a contract on Thursday, according to his agency.

Young, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks out of Lenoir-Rhyne in 2022.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.76 million in May of that year and made the team’s 53-man roster. He mad a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.

In 2025, Young appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 48 yards.