Raiders Team To Watch For Tyler Lockett?

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett posted a farewell to the team on social media on Wednesday, indicating that he has been released by Seattle.

Adam Schefter mentions that one team to watch for Lockett’s next destination is the Raiders.

Schefter points out that Raiders HC Pete Carroll knows Lockett well from their time together in Seattle and has always been a big supporter of the veteran wide receiver.

Seattle will save $17 million against the cap in 2025 by releasing Lockett. We had him named as a potential cap casualty of the Seahawks this offseason.

Lockett, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.

Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million extension with the Seahawks. Seattle reworked his contract in 2024 to sign him for two years and $29.7 million.

In 2024, Lockett appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 49 passes for 600 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

