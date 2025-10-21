Raiders Worked Out Five Players, Signed Two To PS

Per the wire, the Raiders tried out five players on Tuesday and opted to sign two of them to the practice squad, G Layden Robinson and WR DJ Turner.

The team also tried out RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Mecole Hardman, and WR Hal Presley.

Robinson, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

He was entering the second year of his $4,872,072 rookie contract that includes a $852,072 signing bonus when the Patriots waived him with an injury designation.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started 33 times at right guard.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and made 11 starts at guard.