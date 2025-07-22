Raiders Worked Out Seven Including DL Quinton Jefferson

The Las Vegas Raiders worked out veteran DT Quinton Jefferson on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

He was part of a group of seven players who worked out for the team. The full list includes:

Jefferson and McKenzie were the only two players of that group not to sign contracts so far.

Jefferson, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Jefferson returned to the Seahawks and played under a restricted tender in 2019 before agreeing to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Bills in 2020. Buffalo cut him after just one season and he caught on with the Raiders in 2021 before re-signing with the Seahawks in 2022.

Seattle cut Jefferson loose in 2023 and he later signed on with the Jets in April. The Browns signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but let him go during the season. He caught on for a stint with the Bills again.

In 2024, Jefferson appeared in six games for the Browns and seven games for the Bills. He recorded 14 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.