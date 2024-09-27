Raiders WR Davante Adams & DE Maxx Crosby Ruled Out From Week 4

According to Paul Gutierrez, the Raiders have ruled out WR Davante Adams (hamstring) and DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) from Week 4.

Raiders HC Antonio Piece also announced they’ve ruled out TE Michael Mayer (personal), OT Thayer Munford (knee/ankle), and LB Divine Deablo (oblique), per Tashan Reed.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic notes Adams tweaked his hamstring in Thursday’s practice, while Crosby is recovering from a high-ankle sprain.

It marks some big losses for Las Vegas going into Sunday’s game against the Browns. The Raiders will now be without its top receiving and edge rushing options, while Munford has started all three games at tackle.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

Crosby, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Crosby has appeared in three games and recorded 14 tackles, three sacks, and five tackles for loss.