Rams Activate P Corey Bojorquez From COVID-19 List, Waive TE Kyle Markway

The Rams announced they have activated P Corey Bojorquez from the COVID-19 list and waived TE Kyle Markway.

Bojorquez, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico by the Patriots in 2018. He spent training camp with New England before the team waived him in September, and the Bills claimed him the next day.

Bojorquez had spent the past three seasons with the Bills as the team’s primary punter and caught on with the Rams back in April.

In 2020, Bojorquez appeared in all 16 games for the Bills and totaled 2,082 yards on 41 attempts (50.8 YPA), which includes 18 downed inside the 20-yard line.