Rams Announce Four Roster Moves, Place RB Blake Corum On IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have placed RB Blake Corum on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Rams have designated S John Johnson III to return from injured reserve. Los Angeles signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad and terminated S Quindell Johnson from the practice squad in correspondence.

Corum, 24, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors, along with being Big Ten Running Back of the Year for the last two years. He was also Unanimous All-American in 2022 and third-team All-Big Ten in 2021.

The Rams used the No. 83 overall pick in the third round on Corum. He agreed to a four-year, $5,763,762 contract that included $1,011,828 fully guaranteed.

During his four-year college career, Corum appeared in 45 games and recorded 675 receptions for 3,737 yards (5.5 YPC) and 58 touchdowns, to go along with 56 receptions for 411 yards (7.3 YPC) and three touchdowns.

In 2024, Corum appeared in 17 games for the Rams and rushed 58 times for 207 yards. He also caught seven passes for 58 yards.