The Los Angeles Rams announced they waived DT David Olajiga on Wednesday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Waived, No Recall DT David Olajiga pic.twitter.com/ztck4heSUb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 7, 2025

Olajiga, 27, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Central Missouri in 2024. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts as a rookie.

The Rams signed him to a futures deal in January.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.