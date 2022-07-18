Rams DT Bobby Brown Suspended Six Games

According to Sarah Barshop, Rams DT Bobby Brown has been suspended six games by the NFL.

The suspension is for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Brown, 21, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M. The Rams used the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brown signed a four-year, $4,236,532 rookie contract that included a $756,532 signing bonus.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded one tackle.

During his college career at Texas A&M, Brown recorded 57 tackles, six sacks, and a pass defense over the course of three seasons and 35 games.