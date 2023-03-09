Rams Have Received Trade Calls On Nine Different Players

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, citing league sources, reports the Rams have gotten trade calls on “all of their core players.” GM Les Snead confirmed on Thursday they have received inquiries about nine different players so far this offseason.

Rodrigue notes Snead has made public commitments to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald, which appears to take those players off of the table.

There’s already been a lot of trade buzz surrounding CB Jalen Ramsey and some NFL insiders believe it’s “likely” Ramsey is dealt. Last week, Rodrigue reported Los Angeles is definitely open to trading Ramsey this offseason if they get enough interest from another team.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles gave WR Allen Robinson‘s agent permission to seek a trade and the organization would be willing to eat some of the $15.75 million in guaranteed compensation the receiver is due in 2023 in order to facilitate a trade.

The Rams are also reportedly set to release OLB Leonard Floyd if they’re unsuccessful in finding a trade partner. He is due $15.5 million in 2023, including a $2 million roster bonus that is due on March 19, per Over the Cap.

Ramsey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season. Ramsey is due base salaries of $17 million and $14.5 million over the next two years.

In 2022, Ramsey appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery and 18 pass defenses.