Rams Announce Two Departures Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived OLB Nick Hampton.

Additionally, the Rams have released TE Nick Muse from the practice squad.

Muse, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He spent three seasons bouncing back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

Muse had a stint with the Eagles to end the 2024 season and was brought back on a futures deal before being cut in August. He had a stint on the Cardinals’ practice squad and signed with the Rams’ practice squad in November.

In 2024, Muse appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded no statistics.