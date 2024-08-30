Rams Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed DT Cory Durden to their practice squad and cut DT Tuli Letuligasenoa, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- DT David Olajiga (International)
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- OL Justin Dedich
- TE Miller Forristall
- DB Tanner Ingle
- DB Shaun Jolly
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- DB Cam Lampkin
- OL Mike McAllister
- WR Xavier Smith
- WR Drake Stoops
- DB Jason Taylor II
- OLB Keir Thomas
- WR Sam Wiglusz
- LB Zach VanValkenburg
- DT Cory Durden
Durden, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the Lions elected to waive him coming out of the preseason.
The Rams signed Durden to the practice squad and he’s bounced back and forth from the active roster last season.
In 2023, Durden appeared in four games for the Rams and recorded three total tackles.
