Rams OL Alaric Jackson Suspended Two Games

According to Ian Rapoport, Rams OL Alaric Jackson was suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

He will be eligible for reinstatement following Week 2 against the Cardinals.

Jackson, 25, was a four-year starter at Iowa and was a first-team All-Big Ten recipient in 2020, third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, second-team All-Big Ten in 2018, and a Freshman All-American in 2017.

Jackson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. He was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason before Los Angeles used a second-round tender on him worth $4.8 million for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in and started 15 games for the Rams at left tackle.