Rams Open To Eating Money To Facilitate Cooper Kupp Trade

Earlier this week, Rams WR Cooper Kupp revealed on his social media that the team plans to facilitate a trade for him this offseason.

Kupp is under contract for two more years, with cap numbers of $29.8 million and $27.3 million in 2025 and 2026 as of now. Those figures could make it more difficult to move him because of his age and recent decline in availability.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Rams would be open to eating some of the money to make a trade happen, specifically his signing bonus that has guarantees.

“I would add my understanding is the Rams are at least willing to eat some of the money, potentially paying down the $7.5 million signing bonus, which a lot of that is fully guaranteed for Kupp, maybe easing the burden on an acquiring team, maybe making a trade a little easier,” Rapoport said.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

