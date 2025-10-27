Rams Placed WR Tutu Atwell On Injured Reserve

The Rams announced on Monday that they are placing WR Tutu Atwell on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the next four games.
Atwell, 26, was a second-round pick by the Rams out of Louisville in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus and a base salary of nearly $1.5 million in 2024.
After finishing out his rookie deal, Atwell signed a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed.
In 2025, Atwell has appeared in six games for the Rams and caught four passes for 164 yards and one touchdown.
