Rams Sign OL Blake Larson To Practice Squad

The Rams announced Monday that they have signed OL Blake Larson to their practice squad.

Larson, 24, went undrafted out of Augustana University in 2024 and caught on with the Rams shortly after.

He signed a three-year, $2,837,500 contract with the Rams, including a $7,500 signing bonus and $7,500 guaranteed.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

