Rams Sign TE McCallan Castles, Waive TE Anthony Torres

Per the wire, the Rams signed TE McCallan Castles on Monday, who was formerly with the Chargers.

The team also waived TE Anthony Torres with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Castles, 25, played six seasons in college at Cal, UC-Davis, and Tennessee. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, the Eagles waived him with an injury designation. He later caught on with the Chargers.

In his collegiate career, Castles appeared in 46 games for Cal, UC Davis, and Tennessee, where he caught 92 passes for 1,226 yards (13.3 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.