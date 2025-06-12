Rams Signed OT D.J. Humphries

The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran free-agent OT D.J. Humphries to a contract, according to his agency.

Humphries was in talks with San Francisco back in May, but never agreed to terms on a deal.

Humphries, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 million rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

Humphries had two years remaining on his deal and was owed $16 million for the 2024 season when Arizona cut him loose. He caught on with the Chiefs in November.

In 2024, Humphries appeared in two games for the Chiefs.