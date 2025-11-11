Rams Signing TE Nick Muse To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams are signing TE Nick Muse to the practice squad.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

OL A.J. Arcuri WR Tru Edwards DE Jack Heflin CB A.J. Green S Tanner Ingle CB Cam Lampkin OL Dylan McMahon OLB Jamil Muhammad ILB Elias Neal DL Bill Norton WR Brennan Presley S Nate Valcarcel TE Mark Redman WR Tyler Scott K Harrison Mevis TE Nick Muse

Muse, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He spent three seasons bouncing back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

Muse had a stint with the Eagles to end the 2025 season and was brougth back on a futures deal before being cut in August. He had a stint on the Cardinals practice squad.

In 2024, Muse appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded no statistics.