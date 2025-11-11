Rams Signing TE Nick Muse To Practice Squad

Logan Ulrich
According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams are signing TE Nick Muse to the practice squad. 

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. OL A.J. Arcuri
  2. WR Tru Edwards
  3. DE Jack Heflin
  4. CB A.J. Green
  5. S Tanner Ingle
  6. CB Cam Lampkin
  7. OL Dylan McMahon
  8. OLB Jamil Muhammad
  9. ILB Elias Neal
  10. DL Bill Norton
  11. WR Brennan Presley
  12. S Nate Valcarcel
  13. TE Mark Redman
  14. WR Tyler Scott
  15. K Harrison Mevis
  16. TE Nick Muse

Muse, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He spent three seasons bouncing back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

Muse had a stint with the Eagles to end the 2025 season and was brougth back on a futures deal before being cut in August. He had a stint on the Cardinals practice squad. 

In 2024, Muse appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded no statistics.

