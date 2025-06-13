Rams Waive CB Derion Kendrick

The Los Angeles Rams announced they waived CB Derion Kendrick on Friday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Waived, No Recall CB Derion Kendrick pic.twitter.com/bYWflqIYK1 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 13, 2025

He was placed on injured reserve in July of last year after suffering a torn ACL and didn’t appear in any games last season.

Los Angeles frees up $3,406,000 in cap space by releasing him and creates $33,003 in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Kendrick, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Rams back in 2022. He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million.

In 2023, Kendrick appeared in 17 games and made 12 starts, recording 49 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.