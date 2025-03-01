Rapoport: Real Interest From Several Teams In Trading Up To No. 1 Overall With Titans

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Titans believe they need some more time before deciding whether they would trade down from the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Rapoport reports that “there is for sure real interest from several teams in moving up to No. 1.”

The Titans could opt to hold on to the pick and select the best overall player and/or take the top quarterback, which many evaluators have told Rapoport is likely Miami QB Cam Ward.

Should Tennessee opt to trade down, the Browns, Giants and Raiders are some of the teams to watch based on the fact that they’re all drafting in the top-6 picks, so the Titans wouldn’t have to move back that far.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

