Ravens Announce Promotions To Football Operations Staff

The Baltimore Ravens announced several promotions to their football operations staff on Friday.
The full list includes:
-
Brandon Berning – National Scout
-
Samantha Lazar – Senior Quantitative Analyst
-
James Oncea – Director of Football Systems
-
Terrell Parker – Central Area Scout
-
Chas Stallard – National Scout
-
Bobby Vega – Senior Personnel Executive
-
Steffani Holmes – Coordinator of Performance Nutrition
-
Chris Marroquin – Director of Player Rehabilitation
-
Ebony Short – Director of Uniform Services
Vega started his career with the Ravens as a player personnel intern in 2004. The Browns hired him as a scouting assistant in 2005 and he worked his way up in Cleveland over 13 years, becoming their director of college scouting in 2016.
He returned to Baltimore as a college scout in 2018 and was promoted to national scout in 2023.
Berning began his career as an NFL scouting intern with the Giants in 2013. The Ravens hired him to their staff in 2015 as a player personnel assistant.
