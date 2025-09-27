Ravens Announce Six Moves, Place DL Nnamdi Madubuike On IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 4 matchup.

The full list includes:

Ravens placed Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington on injured reserve.

and on injured reserve. Ravens signed DE Brent Urban and TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden to their active roster.

and TE to their active roster. Ravens also elevated DT C.J. Okoye and NT Josh Tupou to their active roster.

Madubuike, 27, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Ravens worth $4,853,308, including a $1,089,680 signing bonus, $1,089,680 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,213,327.

The Ravens franchised Madubuike but signed him to a long-term deal for four years, worth $98.5 million

In 2025, Madubuike has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two sacks, as well as seven combined tackles.