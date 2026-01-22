Ravens Interviewing Bills OC Joe Brady For HC Vacancy Thursday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Ravens are interviewing Bills OC Joe Brady for their HC vacancy on Thursday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Ravens HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

Rams DC Chris Shula (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/ST coordinator Darren Rizzi (Expected)

Brady, 36, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and promoted him to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door a few years ago.

In 2025, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards, and No. 15 in passing yards.