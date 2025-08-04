Ravens Looking To Extend Trio Of S Kyle Hamilton, TE Isaiah Likely & C Tyler Linderbaum

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Ravens have been exploring contract extensions for S Kyle Hamilton, TE Isaiah Likely and C Tyler Linderbaum.

While nothing is imminent right now, Graziano thinks Baltimore could wrap up one or two of those deals in the coming weeks.

The team picked up the fifth-year option for Hamilton this past offseason, so he’s under contract for two more years. They declined the option for Linderbaum, meaning he and Likely are both in contract years.

Hamilton, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a junior in 2021. The Ravens used the No. 14 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $16,255,078 rookie contract that includes a $9,001,875 signing bonus when the Ravens exercised his fifth-year option worth $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2024, Hamilton appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 107 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, and nine pass defenses.

Likely, 25, was selected by the Ravens out of Coastal Carolina with the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,164,338 contract that includes a $504,338 signing bonus.

In 2024, Likely appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 42 passes on 58 targets for 477 yards and six touchdowns.

Linderbaum, 25, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and 2020, to go along with a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, second-team All-Big Ten in 2020, and an honorable mention in 2019.

The Ravens used the No. 25 overall pick on him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,238,286 contract that included a $6,807,844 signing bonus when the Ravens declined his fifth-year option.

In 2024, Linderbaum appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and started all 17 games at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 3 center out of 34 qualifying players.