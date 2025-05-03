Ravens Officially Sign Nine Draft Picks

The Ravens announced that they have signed nine of their eleven draft picks on Saturday, with the exceptions being S Malaki Starks and OLB Mike Green.

The following is a list of players being signed to their rookie deals by Baltimore:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 27 Malaki Starks S 2 59 Mike Green EDGE 3 91 Emery Jones OT Signed 4 129 Teddye Buchanan LB Signed 5 141 Carson Vincent OT Signed 6 178 Bilhal Kone CB Signed 6 186 Tyler Loop K Signed 6 203 LaJohntay Wester WR Signed 6 210 Aeneas Peebles DT Signed 6 212 Robert Longerbeam CB Signed 7 243 Garrett Dellinger G Signed

Jones, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors twice in 2023-2024, along with Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC in 2022.

He was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Ravens selected Jones in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 91 pick.

During his college career, Jones appeared in 38 games and started 36 times at right tackle.