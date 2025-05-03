Ravens Officially Sign Nine Draft Picks

The Ravens announced that they have signed nine of their eleven draft picks on Saturday, with the exceptions being S Malaki Starks and OLB Mike Green.
The following is a list of players being signed to their rookie deals by Baltimore:
- OL Emery Jones Jr.
- LB Teddye Buchanan
- OT Carson Vinson
- CB Bilhal Kone
- K Tyler Loop
- WR LaJohntay Wester
- DL Aeneas Peebles
- CB Robert Longerbeam
- G Garrett Dellinger
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|27
|Malaki Starks
|S
|2
|59
|Mike Green
|EDGE
|3
|91
|Emery Jones
|OT
|Signed
|4
|129
|Teddye Buchanan
|LB
|Signed
|5
|141
|Carson Vincent
|OT
|Signed
|6
|178
|Bilhal Kone
|CB
|Signed
|6
|186
|Tyler Loop
|K
|Signed
|6
|203
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|Signed
|6
|210
|Aeneas Peebles
|DT
|Signed
|6
|212
|Robert Longerbeam
|CB
|Signed
|7
|243
|Garrett Dellinger
|G
|Signed
Jones, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors twice in 2023-2024, along with Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC in 2022.
He was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class.
The Ravens selected Jones in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 91 pick.
During his college career, Jones appeared in 38 games and started 36 times at right tackle.
