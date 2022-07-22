Ravens Place Six On PUP List To Open Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve placed six players on the active/PUP list to open training camp on Friday.

The full list includes:

Stanley, 28, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.

Stanley was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $9.5 million the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract during the offseason.

In 2021, Stanley appeared in one game for the Ravens, making one start for them at left tackle.

Dobbins, 23, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He signed a a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

In 2020, Dobbins appeared in 15 games for the Ravens, recording 134 rushing attempts for 805 yards (6.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 120 yards.