Ravens Will Push To Extend Several Key Players Before Season Starts

Following the 2025 season, the Ravens have numerous key contributors set to hit free agency, headlined by the following: TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, C Tyler Linderbaum, OLB Odafe Oweh, DT Travis Jones, OLB Kyle Van Noy and FB Patrick Ricard.

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson is under contract through 2027, but his cap number is scheduled to rise from $43.5 million in 2025 to $74.5 million for 2026 and 2027.

In an article about the Ravens’ 12 biggest storylines heading into camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic says it would be “nearly impossible” to keep the majority of that core if Jackson isn’t extended before the new league year in 2026 to lower his upcoming cap hits.

Zrebiec also said Baltimore “figures to make a push” to extend Likely, Linderbaum and S Kyle Hamilton, even though Hamilton is under contract through 2026.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 17 games for the Ravens and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns.