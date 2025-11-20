Report: Bills Deactivating WR Keon Coleman For Second Straight Game

Per the Cover 1 podcast, Bills WR Keon Coleman will be inactive for a second-straight game due to coach’s decision.

It’s worth mentioning that Erik Turner of the Cover 1 podcast reported the news that Coleman would be inactive last week as well.

Coleman was a healthy scratch because he missed a team meeting in the days leading up to their game against the Buccaneers. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott said Coleman needs to regain trust within the organization, and didn’t mention whether he would be active in Week 12 or not.

Coleman, 22, transferred to Florida State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Michigan State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was first-team All-ACC in 2023. He declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bills selected Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round. He signed a four-year, $10,074,258 contract that included a $4,146,732 signing bonus.

In 2025, Coleman has appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 32 passes on 49 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

