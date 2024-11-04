Report: Commanders Gauging Trade Interest In CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Washington Commanders have recently assessed trade interest on former first round CB Emmanuel Forbes, Jr., according to Josina Anderson.

Forbes was drafted by the previous regime, so it’s not a total surprise that the new staff has decided that he may not be a fit in their long-term plans.

Forbes, 23, was a first-round pick of the Commanders in the 2023 draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $15 million rookie contract through 2026 and is making a base salary of $915k in 2024.

In 2023, Forbes appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and recorded 38 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 11 passes defended and one interception.

In 2024, Forbes has appeared in five games for Washington and recorded seven total tackles, one pass defense and an interception.