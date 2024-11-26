Report: Daniel Jones Zeroed In On Leading Candidate, Raiders Among Interested Teams

Josina Anderson, citing a high-ranking league official, reports former Giants QB Daniel Jones has “zeroed” in on his potential “leading choice” for his next team.

Anderson also cites another high-ranking league source who said it’s their understanding that Jones “is telling teams tomorrow” which team he plans on signing with. According to Anderson, the Raiders are among the teams she’s heard are interested in Jones following Gardner Minshew‘s injury.

Jones cleared the waiver wire on Monday after teams wanted to avoid responsibility for his remaining salary.

He is now expected to have at least ten teams interested in him and is likely looking to sign with a contender or a team like the Raiders that could offer him an opportunity to play due to injury.

Ian Rapoport tossed out the Las Vegas as a team to potentially watch for Jones as well.

Other interested teams could include the Ravens, Vikings, Lions, 49ers, and Dolphins.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Jones as it becomes available.